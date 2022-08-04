Yolanda "Renee" Hackett Williams, 59, of 429 Bintage Road, Greenwood, SC, departed this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, SC.
"Renee" was born August 4, 1962, in Greenwood, SC, to the late John Edward and Mattie White Hackett.
Renee leaves to cherish her most precious memories a son, Tavares L Hackett (Allison Rice), of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren; Raelyn Ruff, Mattilyn L'Shae Hackett, and Greighson Ermias Hackett of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, one brother, godparents, and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Valerie Hackett and a brother, Alton Ray Hackett.
Public viewing will be held on Friday August 5, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road North, Hodges, SC 29653. Burial at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church cemetery.
