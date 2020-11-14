Wylie Roger Hembree, Jr., 64, resident of 406 Colonial Drive, widower of Kimberly Rodgers Hembree, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home.
Born December 18, 1955, in Columbia, he was a son of the late Wylie Roger, Sr. and Betty McPhatter Hembree. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired, after more than 41 years of service, from Capsugel (Lonza).
He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons, Wylie Ray (Meg) Hembree of Greenwood and Kevin Nicholas (Stephanie) Hembree of Irmo; a daughter, Kaitlin Hembree (Michael) McManus of Taylors; his mother-in-law, Daisy Dukes Rodgers of Greenwood; a sister, Wendy Hembree; a brother, David Hembree; and a brother-in-law, Rev. James (Lynn) Rodgers, all of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Natalie Rose McManus and a grandson, Steven Dukes Hembree.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel using current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including face masks, with Rev. James Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rodgers, Garnett Latham, Josh Branyon, Randy McManus, Drew McCaffrey and Chris Padgett.
Honorary escort will be his co-workers from Capsugel (Lonza).
The family will be at the home in Belle Meade and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 Monday evening (CDC guidelines in place as usual).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hembree family with arrangements.