Wylene Patten May 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Wylene Patten, 81, formally of McCormick, SC passed on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Alpharetta GA. Arrangements are incomplete. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Footwear Most read stories Coroner IDs victim in fiery Highway 254 wreck Ninety Six man dies in late night wreck Bath & Body Works moving; Five Below joining mall stores Judge denies bond for man charged in 2022 murder Greenwood woman facing weapon charge Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero Democrats meet in McCormick GCCF awards funding to Goodwill Industries Lander hosts Special Olympics’ Equestrian Games Quintin A. Pile earns CPA license Good turnout for Spot Landing Contest