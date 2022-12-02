Winifred Gaines “Winnie” Gray, widow of the late James Richard “Dick” Gray, resident of Greenwood and formerly Anderson, SC, and Bethesda, MD, died Monday November 28, 2022 at Wesley Commons.
Born in Greenwood on March 29, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Robert Edwin and Winifred Fitts Gaines. A graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of South Carolina, she earned a master’s degree at Furman University and later became a Fellow of the Washington School of Psychiatry.
She was a Licensed Clinical Psychologist employed by the Department of Human Resources in Washington, DC.
Surviving are three sons James Richard “Rick” Gray of Greenwood, Robert Vance “Bob” Gray of Greenville, SC, and David Marshall “Dave” Gray and his wife Maureen Boyle Gray of Staunton, VA. Also, three grandchildren Damian Michael Gray of Staunton, VA, Samantha Colleen Gray of Richmond, VA, and Colin Alexander Gray of Richmond, VA, and two nephews and their wives, Jim Park and Athena Islander Sloan of Chicago, IL and Edwin Gaines and Sheri Sherard Sloan of Inman, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters and their husbands Alice Gaines and Jim Sloan of Clinton, and Mary Gaines and Harold McCord of Greenwood, SC.
Winnie was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, University Women, American Psychological Association, Margaret Mitchell Study Club, Ivy Garden Club, Atheneum Study Club, several bridge clubs, The Literary Council, and past board member of The Crisis & Sexual Trauma Center.