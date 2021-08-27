On August 24, 2021, Sarah Winifred Compton Browne, 92, went to heaven. She was born in Barnwell, SC, the daughter of Hallie P. and Rosa Wingard Compton. She grew up in Summerville, SC, and graduated with honors from Summerville High School in 1946. In 1949, she finished Furman University with honors, earning a bachelor of science degree in Biology. At Furman, she was secretary of Chi Beta Phi and a member of the honorary pre-medical society Alpha Epsilon Delta. She desired to study medicine, however, due to numbers of men returning from World War II service, and limited slots available to women, she was deferred. In 1951, she was awarded a master of science degree in Botany from The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Additionally, she completed coursework towards a PhD at Clemson University. In the 1960s, she became the first female to earn a private pilot's license in Anderson County. In her retirement, she became a Clemson Master Gardener and was known for the beautiful gardens at her home in Anderson. She loved God, her family, her community and learning. She believed in the equality of all and wished everyone to have a superior education.
Mrs. Browne moved to Anderson in the 1950s and raised her family there. She was a past president of the Anderson County Medical Auxiliary, as well as various sewing and bridge clubs. She was a biology teacher at Anderson's T. L. Hanna High School, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year. Some of her fondest memories were of the times she spent traveling the globe and she thoroughly enjoyed sharing that passion by leading groups of students on trips to Europe during summer vacation. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Anderson, where she served on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee and taught Sunday School. In 2006, she relocated to Greenwood, SC, and resided at Wesley Commons Retirement Community. She was a member of Greenwood's St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Sullivan King Mortuary, 3205 N Hwy 81, Anderson, SC 29621. Graveside services will take place Thursday, September 2 at 10 a.m. Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd, Summerville, SC 29483.
Mrs. Browne was predeceased by her parents, her brother, John Murray Compton, and her sister, Mildred C. Salisbury, both of Summerville, SC, her son-in-law James D. Craven, and her former husband Charles H. Browne, MD. She is survived by her children Cheryl B. Smithem (Bill) of Summerville, SC, Geoffrey H. Browne, MD (Marsha) of Burlington, NC, and Jumelle B. Craven of Atlanta. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Nathaniel B. van Landingham (Anne) of Troy, SC, Michael E. van Landingham (Suzanne) of Madison WI, Meredith C. Browne of Burlington, NC, and Hannah E. Browne, of Atlanta, GA, and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Furman University's United Fund at Furman University, Attention: Development Office, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613, or the scholarship fund of your choice.
