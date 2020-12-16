CALHOUN FALLS — Wilton Anderson, 85, resident of 526 Barnwell St. husband of Elsie Kimsey Anderson passed away Nov. 27, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Wilton's life will be conducted Saturday Dec. 19, 2020 in the chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Michael Ford officiating. The family is at their respective homes.
