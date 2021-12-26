Wilma Wilson Ponder, 95, of 315 Jackson Ave., widow of Furman "Peanut" Ponder, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Oconee County, she was the last surviving child of Dewitt Talmadge and Ina Cowan Wilson. Retired from Greenwood Mills, she was a former member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church and current member of West Side Baptist Church.
Wilma is survived by her children, Joe Ponder (Tina), Brenda Ponder and Shirley White (Rudy), all of Greenwood; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Guynell Ridlehoover, Helen Hodges, Dewitt T. Wilson Jr., Ralph P. Wilson and Marett Wilson and a grandson, Cary Ponder.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kyle Richter officiating. Burial will be private.
The family is at the home of Joe and Tina Ponder, 308 Elliott St., and will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 S, Greenwood, SC 29646.
