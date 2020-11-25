NINETY SIX — William Charles "Willy" Wilson, 54, of 217 Pinelake Drive, Ninety Six, husband of Teresa "Terri" Knight Wilson, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Born in Saluda, he was a son of the late Clyde Junior and Blondell Sanford Wilson. He was the owner of Your Way Construction Company. Willy was a God-fearing man and a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Willy is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Andrew "Drew" Wilson and Daniel Lee Wilson (Jasmine Brown), both of Ninety Six and Dawn Marie Wilson of Greenwood; sisters, Carolyn Stone of Texas, Mary June Prichett and Marthie Bolick (Gene), both of Newberry; brothers, Jim Wilson of Newberry and Clyde Thomas Wilson of Texas; and a granddaughter, Scarlett Diane Wilson.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. A motorcycle escort will lead the procession to Elmwood Cemetery for the burial.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Willy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
Pallbearers will be Drew Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Jeff Knight, Nick Gibert, Rico Adams and Keith Swancey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
The family is at the home.