Willie McGill
DONALDS — William “Willie” Clarence McGill, 75, husband of Judy Hanley McGill of 154 McKinney St., Donalds, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at his home.
Born in Donalds, he was a son of the late William Clayton and Katherine Bratcher McGill. He attended Ware Shoals Church of God of Prophecy, and was retired from his work as a welder. He was a member of Donalds Lodge #23 A. F. M. He was a dedicated family man, and an avid racer, and he loved his racing family as well.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. McGill is survived by two daughters: April Ricketts (Thad) of Abbeville and Amber Reaves (Chris) of Ware Shoals; two sisters: Doris McGill and Evelyn Hill; two grandsons: Corey Tumblin of Panama City Beach, FL, and Blake Tumblin of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by two sisters: Sue McGill and Mary McGill.
He also leaves behind his furbaby and best friend, Trucker.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, Honea Path, with Rev. Mark Lowe and Rev. Susan Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Winona Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home, and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at Pruitt Funeral Home, prior to the service. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.