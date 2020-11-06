Willie S. Harrison
Rev. Dr. Willie Smith Harrison, 88, husband of Sandra Waters Harrison, departed this earthly walk of life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Gentle H. and Willie Mae Covington Harrison.
Dr. Harrison was educated in the public schools of Greenwood County and furthered his education at Benedict College, South Carolina State University, Erskine College and received an honorary Doctorate from Lander University.
Dr. Harrison was a retired educator and was the Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church for 34 years until his retirement. He was a former member of the Greenwood City Council, where he was the first black elected and served as Mayor Pro-Tempore, President and organizer of the Greenwood Chapter NAACP, Past moderator of the Little River Missionary Baptist Association, a member of the National Baptist Convention, where he held many different positions, a member and State officer of the Baptist E&M Convention of South Carolina and a Trustee of Benedict College.
Dr. Harrison survived by his wife of the home, two daughters, Denise Waters Coates, of the home and Deborah Waters Jackson, of Maryland, one sister, Olivia Jefferson, of Philadelphia, PA, one aunt, Ophelia Gordon, of Edgefield, SC. In the spirit of love and commitment for his family, he raised two special great-nieces; Tracy (Jeff) Pickard of Charlotte, NC, and Genetta (Brian) Vinson, of Lake Wyle, SC, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memory.
Services for Dr. Harrison, will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Arthur Kemp, Officiating. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Services will be live streamed on the Robinson and Son Mortuary Facebook page. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.