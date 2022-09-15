HODGES — Willie Robinson, 75, loving husband of Mary Gray Robinson, father of Vanessa Jones McGrier, Felicia Robinson-Jack and Andre' Robinson, departed this world on September 12, 2022 after a battle with Dementia.

Born in Ninety Six, South Carolina, Willie was the son of Agnes Cowans and Scott Robinson. He attended Brewer High School and retired from Solutia Incorporated (formerly Monsanto) after 35 years of service. Willie was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board.