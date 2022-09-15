HODGES — Willie Robinson, 75, loving husband of Mary Gray Robinson, father of Vanessa Jones McGrier, Felicia Robinson-Jack and Andre' Robinson, departed this world on September 12, 2022 after a battle with Dementia.
Born in Ninety Six, South Carolina, Willie was the son of Agnes Cowans and Scott Robinson. He attended Brewer High School and retired from Solutia Incorporated (formerly Monsanto) after 35 years of service. Willie was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board.
Willie's favorite hobby was gardening. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. However, most of all, he loved being a grandfather.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 501 Mount Olive Road, Saluda, SC. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 3302 US-25, Hodges, SC. Masks will be required.
Viewing will be on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation with the family due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson Family.
