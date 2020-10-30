Willie Rayford Dukes, 91, of 947 Sunset Drive, widower of Mattie Blum Dukes, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late W.P. "Bill" Dukes and Mary Scott Dukes. He retired from Greenwood Mills after 42 years, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club and was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Dukes was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church and the Men's Bible Class.
Surviving are his son, Garry Dukes (Beverly) of Concord, NC; daughter, LuAnne Coracy (Billy) of Chapin; six grandchildren, Lindsey Dukes, Austin Dukes (AnneMarie), Emily Kean (Nick), Caitlin Smith (Daryl), Cortney Smith and Brad Smith; and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Asher Kean.
Services, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating. The service will be recorded for viewing later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family. If attending the service in person, please note that strict CDC guidelines will be observed and masks will be required.
Memorials may be made to Lowell Street United Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.