Ms. Willie Merle Holloway, 73, of 1101 Brannon Street, peacefully transitioned from labor to rest on Tuesday, September 23, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Care. Born on September 22, 1947 in Greenwood, South Carolina, the eldest daughter of the late Macfield Holloway, Sr. and Irene W. Holloway.
She was a faithful member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Greenwood, South Carolina, until her health declined but still remained connected as a homebound member.
For 36 years she was a proud employee of the Greenwood County School District 50, and was forever faithful to Mathews Primary and Elementary School until her retirement in 2006.
In love, Merle leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved daughter, Jaleesa (Lucas) Mathis of Duncan, South Carolina; two sisters; Jacquelyn H. Williams of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Pamela (Michael Terry) Holloway, sister and caregiver in the home; four brothers, Macfield (Carolyn) Holloway, Jr. Of Taylors, South Carolina; Elester Holloway of Greenwood, South Carolina; Clinton (Betty) Holloway of Greenwood, South Carolina; Phillip Kelly of Greenwood, South Carolina; Felicia (Nikki) Williams of Raleigh, North Carolina, that was raised in the home, and Alison Holloway of Greenwood, South Carolina, both who took time to assists with her care and needs as her health continued to decline; a beloved grandson, Elijah Mathis of Duncan, South Carolina, two very special friends that were like sisters to her Linda (Jeffery) Coleman and Loreen Morgan, both from Greenwood, South Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & son Mortuary, Inc.