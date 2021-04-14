Willie Martin
Mr. Willie Martin 71, of 1315 Bunch Avenue, passed on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Augusta Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia. He was born October 23, 1947 in Greenwood County, a son of Henry Martin and Dora Coates Martin. He was a client at Burton Center of Greenwood and a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church. He is survived by one sister and caregiver, Beulah Martin Wilson of the home; three sisters-in-law, Mary M. (Robert) Harper, Juanita Martin and Cornelia Martin, all of Greenwood and a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Prayer and Faith Ministries, with Elder Devon Wilson officiating. Mr Martin will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
Mr. Martin will be viewed from 1-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Martin family.