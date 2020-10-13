Willie Mae Tatum
CALHOUN FALLS — Willie Mae Tatum, 83, of 101 Eastgate Drive, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020 at Mike Connley Hospice House in Clermont Florida. Willie Mae affectionally known as “Mookie”, was born on September 5, 1937 in Elberton Ga, to the late Louella Bryant Grant and Blunt Cade.
Mookie was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved to cook. She was a member of McAllister Chapel Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by two children, Carolyn Jackson, Pat Elam Jackson, and five grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her five daughters; Ollie Mae (Larry) Norman of Plymouth, MA, Mary Wardlaw, Sandra Tatum, Margaret Tatum, all of Calhoun Falls, SC, and Brenda Lewis of Abbeville, SC, two sons Thomas (Latasha) Tatum, of Greenwood, SC, and Ellic Tatum, of Calhoun Falls, SC, six generations of grandchildren, great-grands, and great-great-grands totaling 185. two brothers; M.C. Sanders of Calhoun Falls, SC, and Joe Cade of Tignall, GA, with a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at McAllister Chapel Holiness Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the mortuary from 2-6 p.m. The family is at the home of a granddaughter, Jessica Tatum, 161 Tugaloo Street, Calhoun Falls. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.