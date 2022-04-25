Willie Mae James

LOWNDESVILLE — Willie Mae ‘Granny’ Morrow James, 99, of Lowndesville, wife of the late Willie A. ‘Bill’ James died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Anderson to the late Cape Huron Morrow and Bessie Dickson Morrow.

Affectionately known as Granny, she reared nine children and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Granny was a member of Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Randall James and Billy Ray James; a daughter, Mary Ann Clardy; four brothers, three sisters; and two grandsons.

Granny is survived by six daughters, Lois Brantly of Greenwood, Betty Driver (Kenneth) of Antreville, Darlene James of Greenwood, Lizzie Hozey (Danny) of Calhoun Falls, Elaine Alexander (Jimmy Neal) and Delma ‘Debbie’ Waller (Rick), all of Greenwood; a sister, Maggie Chasteen of Anderson; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Scotty Willoughby and Rev. Dr. Fred Griggs officiating. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Granny, may be sent to Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 27, Lowndesville, SC 29659.

The family will be at their respective homes.

