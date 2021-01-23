Willie Mae Brown, 76, of 2215 Woodlawn Road, wife of Wayne Edward Brown, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. Greer and Ruby Mae Alexander Greer. She was formerly employed with Park Seed and Greenwood Mills for some time. She attended Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she and other church members helped gather items for local shelters and people in need. Willie Mae loved her flowers, traveling with her husband, and watching cowboy movies.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, John Brown and Wayne Brown, Jr.; sister-in-law, Rosalee Arrowood; and granddaughter, Autumn Brown.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jake Greer and LeeRoy Greer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.