MIAMI, FL — Willie Lee " Birdman" Padgett 73, of Miami, FL, passed August 20, 2021 at Miami University Hospital. He was born in Greenwood County, May 4, 1948, a son of the late Otha Lee Padgett and Annie May Jones Padgett. He was graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1966.
Willie was preceded by his siblings, Otha Tucker and Charlie Padgett.
Surviving are a daughter, Brittney Lockhart of Spartanburg, SC; a sister, Eva Ann Padgett Talbert of Hodges, SC; a brother, Theodore (Henrietta) Padgett of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Amira Lockhart and Maddox Louden of Spartanburg, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, September 4, at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Rev. Deloris Henderson officiating. The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins is honored to serve the Padgett family.