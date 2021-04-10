MCCORMICK — Mr. Willie Lee Murray, 84, died April 8, 2021 at his home at 325 Bradley Road, McCormick. He was the widower of Mrs. Ola Mae Murray. He was a member of Tranquil AME Church, Bradley and was formally employed at Mohawk Textiles.
Survivors include daughters: Janice Gilliams, Annette Murray and Carolyn Jackson, a son Michael Murray; sisters: Ola Wideman and Lillian Murray and eight grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Monday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spring Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Linda M. Tucker officiating. The family is at the home. Services are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick. Please follow Covid 19 guidelines with masks and social distancing.