IVA — Mr. Willie Lee Hamilton, 62, of 93 Horse Farm Road, departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021. Born in Abbeville County, he was the son of Jannie Mae Starks Hamilton and the late Jesse Hamilton, Jr. He was a member of Mt. Clement CME Church and a former textile employee.
He leave to cherish his memories his mother Jannie Hamilton, his loving friend Delois Groves and her kids, Latasha Groves, Yolanda Groves, Tyrus (Latasha) Groves and Devin Groves; her ten grandchildren; sisters Shirley Boggs and Wilma (James) Groves; brothers Jesse (Pearlina) Hamilton, Leroy (Elaine) Hamilton, Elijah (Willie) Hamilton and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. Mt Clement Cemetery. Please follow CDC guidelines , wear mask and keep social distance. The family is at the home. Public viewing will be Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.