Willie L. Burton

Wanda Rinker

Feb 28, 2023

Willie L. Burton, 104, of 607-A Trakas Ave., widow of Joseph Burton, gained her angel wings on Friday, February 24, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc.