Willie Joe Dandy Jr.
Willie Joe Dandy Jr., 51, of 221A Merriman Avenue, passed away at his home on July 16, 2021. He was the son of Brenda Dandy and the late Willie Joe Dandy, Sr.
He was a 1986 graduate of Greenwood High School and a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church.
He is survived by in addition to his mother, a brother, Damian L. Dandy, and a sister, Monika L. Dandy, all of Greenwood; a niece, Desiree L. Lewis of Greenville, SC; nephew, Akeem K. Wright of Greenwood and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Emma Gaskin Park on Magnolia Avenue on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 3-5 p.m.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Dandy Family.