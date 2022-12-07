Willie Jermaine Taylor Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Willie Jermaine Taylor, 46, of 1941 Pageland Highway, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Willie Jermaine Taylor Arrangement Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc Pass Away Most read stories Report: Police seize 16 pounds of marijuana Coroner IDs Abbeville driver who died in Friday morning wreck Authorities still search for answers in Rhonda Kelley's 2016 disappearance Teen shot, killed last Friday is identified Slowdown in local development attributed to past busy years Work-based learning facilitates excellent career preparation Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU Save our Sisters give back to community Countybank and Greenwood Capital pledge to United Way Greenwood Women Care announces 2022 grant awards Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter - Day of Service on Veterans Day Lander, Self Regional celebrate grand opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center Luker presented with original minutes