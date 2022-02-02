PELZER — Willie James Lomax, 64, of 6 Margaret Street, Apt.#3, husband of Angie Mangrum Lomax, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Patewood Post-Acute in Greenville, SC.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Evening Star Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.