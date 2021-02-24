Mr. Willie James Griffin Jr., of 227 Reynolds Ave., Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood, SC, November 11, 1969 a son of Rosetta Lyons Griffin and the late Willie Griffin Sr.
He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church and was formerly employed at MEC Manufacturing. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife ,Tammy Griffin of the home; one son, Lydel Hawkins of Anderson, SC; one daughter, Marquette Hawkins of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Melvin Griffin of Rock Hill, SC, and Kevin Christian of Greenwood; five sisters, Linda Oliver, Tamara Griffin, Christa Griffin and Tonia Griffin of Greenwood and Wanda (Edmond) Dula of Rome GA, 4 grandchildren, Kalasia Middelton, Makayla Middleton, Cameron Hawkins, and Arubia Hawkins; 3 brothers-in-law, William (Treya) Hawkins Jr. of Ninety Six, SC, Bernard (Casey) Hawkins of Anderson, SC., and William Earl Kelly of Atlanta, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church, Greenwood, with Rev Robert Knox presiding and Rev Kimberly Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family is at the home 227 Reynolds Avenue. Please wear mask and follow distancing guidelines.
Percival Tompkins Funeral home is honored to serve the Griffin family.