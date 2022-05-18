Willie James "Byrd" Byrd, 51, of 213 Windtree Road, husband of Katrina Byrd, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Greenwood. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Leroy Byrd Sr. and the late Sarah Jane Calhoun Byrd. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of softball teams. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Kimiyah Byrd; and two brothers, Darrell Byrd and Michael Thomas.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Katrina Byrd of the home; five sons, Jamal Byrd of Ware Shoals, Austin Byrd of Abbeville, Mitchell Byrd and Quantavis Holloway, both of Greenwood, and Kayden Byrd of the home; one daughter, Kimora Byrd of the home; two brothers, Leroy Byrd Jr. and Michael (Tammy) Byrd, both of Greenwood; four sisters, Angela (Gilberto) Malave, Cheryl (Ronnie) Gordon, Deborah Byrd, and Kimberly Byrd, all of Greenwood; three grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, and friends; a mother-in-law, Denise Yeldell; three sisters-in-law, Shantel Dean, Carisha Dean, and Patricia Courtney; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Courtney, and Roderick Dean.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Eric Morton. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Public viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
