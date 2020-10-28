Willie Gordon
Willie Douglas Gordon, 77, entered into eternal rest on October 25, 2020 at Piedmont Hospice of Greenwood, SC. Funeral services will be held at the Springfield Baptist Church, Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12 noon with viewing one hour before services. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed. Born April 23, 1943 he was the son of the late Willie and Sallie Gordon. Willie is survived by his former wife Cora Bell Rhynes Gordon of Edgefield, SC; two sons Ernest Rhynes (Fontella) of Greenwood, SC and Roderick Cummings (Sonja) of Reidville, SC; three daughters Michele Cummings of Edgefield, SC, Stacy Durant (Raymond) of Edgefield, SC, Jacqueline Simpkins (Derrick) of Grantville, SC; eight grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jessie Barnes (David), Cassandra Green both of Edgefield, SC and Connie Gordon of Washington, DC; two brothers, Walter Gordon (Sarah) of New Ellington, SC and Dale Gordon of Washington, DC; one aunt, Ophelia Moore of Edgefield, SC and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.