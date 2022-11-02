Willie Gary Jr. Nov 2, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLUM BRANCH — Willie "Bro" Gary, Jr, of 137 Reid Road, Plum Branch, SC died at his home on November 01, 2022.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Walker Funeral Home, LLC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Branch Botany Plum Willie Gary Walker Funeral Home Funeral Arrangement Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Mountville woman dies in single-car crash Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Residents warn of screws in roadways Greenwood man faces gun charges Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run