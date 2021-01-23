Willie Fred Anderson 89, formerly 105 Cole St., husband of Rachel Stevenson Anderson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at NHC of Greenwood. He was born in Greenwood County on December 2, 1931, a son of the late Rev. Guy Anderson and Henrietta Young Anderson.
He was retired from Greenwood Mills. He was a faithful member of Little Zion AME Church where he was a former Trustee, Choir and Gospel Chorus member and also served as former custodian.
Surviving is his wife of Greenwood; two sons, Leroy Stevenson (Brenda) of Easley, SC, and Willie Fred Kennedy of Greenwood; two daughters, Brenda Jean Stevenson and Francine K. Logan (Greg) of Greenwood; one brother, Guy Russell Anderson (Ruby) of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Services for immediate family only will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Beatrice Coleman officiating.
Public viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family.