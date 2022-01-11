Willie Frank Morgan, 74, of 414 Pelzer Street, husband of Arlene Weston Morgan, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Willie Morgan and the late Mary Mansel Morgan. He was a member of Cokesbury Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Greenwood Gents.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 52 years, Arlene Morgan; two sons, Willie Frank Morgan Jr. of Philadelphia, PA, and Eric Morgan of Greenwood; one daughter, Lesa Weston of Covington, GA; one brother, Alfonzo (Willa) Morgan of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, Betty Penderman of Laurens, SC, Ellen (Robert) Rappley and Florence Gilchrist, both of Greenwood, Joann Hammond of Philadelphia, PA, and Loree (Ed) Maynard of New York; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be noon on Thursday January 13, 2022, at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Melissa Spencer. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.