Willie Frank Morgan, 74, of 414 Pelzer Street, husband of Arlene Weston Morgan, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Willie Morgan and the late Mary Mansel Morgan. He was a member of Cokesbury Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Greenwood Gents.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 52 years, Arlene Morgan; two sons, Willie Frank Morgan Jr. of Philadelphia, PA, and Eric Morgan of Greenwood; one daughter, Lesa Weston of Covington, GA; one brother, Alfonzo (Willa) Morgan of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, Betty Penderman of Laurens, SC, Ellen (Robert) Rappley and Florence Gilchrist, both of Greenwood, Joann Hammond of Philadelphia, PA, and Loree (Ed) Maynard of New York; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be noon on Thursday January 13, 2022, at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Melissa Spencer. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

