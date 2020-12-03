BOSTON, MA — Willie E. Coates, 75, husband of Mary Coates, departed this walk of life on Saturday, November 28, 2020, where he resided in Boston, Massachusetts. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late John E. (Willie Mae) Deal and the late Louise (Lawrence) Reed.
Mr. Coates leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of Wilmington North Carolina; two sons Michael Coates and Maurice Coates; one daughter, Joyce Louise Ndoria; seven sisters Elease C. Williams, Carolyn Grignon, Peggy Carroll, Joyce Henderson, Brenda Wright, Diane Smith, Virginia Reed, and Carolyn Reed; and a host of grandchildren, nephews and nieces, along with many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Homegoing services will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Mt. Pilgrim Church of Christ in Scranton, North Carolina.