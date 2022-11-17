Willie "Bill" Collins Wanda Rinker Nov 17, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANDERSON — Willie "Bill" Collins, 95, of Anderson, SC, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton, GA, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Anderson Willie Collins Inorganic Chemistry Berry Elberton Ga Arrangement Most read stories Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Greenwood man faces assault, kidnapping charges Former Clinton officer faces misconduct charge Abbeville residents want to see neighborhood get safer Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition New business: Sweet Indulgence Rogers crowned Miss Ninety Six High School Balloon release held for Alan Wilson Coffman speaks to crowd on Veterans Day Lander history professor pays homage to local vets