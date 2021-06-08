William Wolfe

William Bernard Wolfe, 64, of Greenwood, husband of Nancy Downey Wolfe, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of the late Davis Andrew Wolfe and Georgia Coe Wolfe. William was a U. S. Army veteran and was a self-employed electrician. He enjoyed cooking out with his family and friends and was a former Eagle Scout. During the holidays, William and his wife Nancy filled in for Mr. and Mrs. Claus and loved going into children's homes to brighten their holidays with a visit from Santa. He was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Allen Brumfield.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Jamie Lee Hansen of Greenwood, Ashley Ann Willner (Brent) and Andrew Thomas Taylor (Megan), both of Ninety Six; two sisters, Kandi Cavin (Zane) of Savannah, GA, and Barbara Harlow of Greer; a brother Jerel Wolfe (Teresa) of Easley; a special niece, Tamra Lawrence (Gary) of Savannah, GA; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jay Pruitt officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting William's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com