William Thomas Arnett

William "Bill" Thomas Arnett, 76, husband of Janice Lovaty Arnett, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born February 4, 1946, in Georgia, he was a son of the late William and Mafelda Bradford Arnett. He graduated from Lincolnton High School and Lander University. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing, hunting, golfing, and enjoyed being on the farm.
Bill was a seven-year active duty veteran of the US Army. His service was honorable and heroic. He entered the Army in 1967 and after basic training was selected for Officer Candidate School. Upon completion of his training, Bill was sent to Vietnam as an infantry officer in the 1st Calvary Division where he was wounded in action several times. His wounds were life threating and required his rehabilitation for many months.
He returned to the US, where he continued his service and received further training for which he received the following; Parachute Badge, Jumpmaster Badge, Ranger Tab, and Green Baret. He also earned the Korean Parachute Badge during this time.
After this training, he returned to Vietnam and other nearby countries as a member of MACV-SOG (Special Operations Group). SOG was responsible for special missions throughout Southeast Asia.
Bill was awarded the following decoration for his combat service; Bronze Star, Purple Heart (2), Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4) with Valor, National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Reserve Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, Special Forces Crest and the Army Sharpshooter Badge.
After active-duty service and several years of Army Reserve service, Bill left the Army and Army Reserve as a Major. His combat wounds, which he carried for the rest of his life ended is military career. Bill was an inductee to the first Greenwood County Hall of Heroes.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home for 38 years, are two sons, William Stephen Arnett (Anna) of Greenwood and Matthew Thomas Arnett of the home; two grandchildren, Henry and Luck Arnett; two brothers, Raymond and Walter Arnett; and four sisters, Shirley, Jane, Teresa, and Sandra.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 4 p.m. from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Benny Pate officiating.