William Thomas Arnett

William "Bill" Thomas Arnett, 76, husband of Janice Lovaty Arnett, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born February 4, 1946, in Georgia, he was a son of the late William and Mafelda Bradford Arnett. He graduated from Lincolnton High School and Lander University. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing, hunting, golfing, and enjoyed being on the farm.