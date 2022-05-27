MOUNT PLEASANT — William Roy Apperson, 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband to Ann Morton Apperson, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 22, 2022. He joins his beloved wife of thirty-nine years and mother of his children, the late Mary Anne Apperson. A private service will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
William was born October 24, 1937 in Champaign, Illinois, son of the late Roy Ernest Apperson and Mary Carter Apperson. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and the first in his family to attend college, he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1963 with a bachelors degree in business. His career began in Purchasing for Armstrong. In 1968 he began work with Parke-Davis/Warner Lambert and advanced quickly through Purchasing and Operations and then into General Management. He was named President of Professional Medical Products and went on to lead Berchtold Corporation and Trumpf Medical until his retirement in 2003.
Bill was beloved by all who knew him and he was famous for his quick wit, his endless charm and his exuberant love of life. A teller of tall tales and master of practical jokes, his blue eyes sparkled brightest when he was driving just a little too fast or telling a naughty joke. Bill was a loving and generous father, adoring husband, doting grandfather, rock solid friend and a shameless spoiler of cats and dogs. He will be missed terribly by his son, Michael William Apperson (Christina) of Palm City, FL and Franklin, TN; his daughters, Julie Anne Pegram (Jeff) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Karen Apperson Wiggers (Robert), also of Mt. Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren, Bryan Apperson, Emily Apperson, Kayla Pegram, Matthew Pegram, Kelly Grace Pegram, and Jenna Wiggers; and one great-grandchild, Emoree Knight.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.