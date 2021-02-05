William Robert Evans
NINETY SIX — William Robert Evans, 87, of Ninety Six, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at McCormick Health & Rehab from complications due to COVID.
Born in Calhoun Falls, he was a son of the late William Burton Evans and Mary Odessa Hill Burton.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimage Evans Turner (Robert) of Ninety Six; grandchildren, Brooks Nguyen (Tricia), Casey Nguyen, Blake Turner and Amy Doolittle; great grandchildren, Aiden, Daniel, Caitie, Emily, Micah and Madelyn; several nieces and nephews in the Calhoun Falls and Anderson areas.
He was preceded in death by a son, Marty William Evans; his sister, Bobbie Mae Bonds and his brother, Lee Evans.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdhumanesociety.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.