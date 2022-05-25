BELTON — William "Red" Sloan Bratcher, 79, husband of Doris Gossett Williams Bratcher, resident of Skyland Drive, entered into rest Monday May 23, 2022 at Rainey Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Born on February 2, 1943 in Honea Path to the late Raymond and Elizabeth Brock Bratcher. He was twice married, first to the late Joan LaRue Campbell Bratcher. He was retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass.

He was a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church, and an avid fisherman.

Surviving other than his loving wife of 24 years, of the home, are his daughter, Cheryl Bratcher Ellenberg and husband Dr. Bryan Ellenberg of Greenwood; his step children, Lynn Brooks and husband Rev. Danny Brooks of Belton, and Tommy N Williams, Jr. and wife Beth of Anderson; 3 sisters, 7 grandsons, and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jackie Gray and Rev. Danny Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8  p.m. at the funeral home.

The remains will lay in state at the funeral home Friday 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rodgers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621 or to Blue Ridge Baptist Church, 1340 Blue Ridge Ave. Belton, SC 29627.

