William Phillip Louden

William Phillip Louden, “aka Candy Man” and “Pop”, 69, of 207 New Market Street, entered into eternal rest of January 20, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood, August 14, 1952, a son of the late Joe Louis Louden and Susie Jane Arnold Louden. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was formerly employed with the Professional Medical Products and retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation Road Maintenance Division. He was a member of Christian Hope Church in Ware Shoals, SC. He enjoyed repairing cars and loved working on anything electrical.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Clarence Louden and Lillie Lee Louden.

Surviving is his son, Rodney Jackson and a step-son, Travis Watson, both of Greenwood; three grandchildren, D’Amisha Cannon, Tiffany Evans and Belicia Evans; two great-grandchildren, Caiden and Jayden Adams and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Sheryl Kemp Bailey officiating.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Loudens.