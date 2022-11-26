LINCOLNTON, Ga. — Mr. William P. "Bill" Watkins, III went to be with his Lord and Savior after a brief illness on Friday, November 25, 2022 with the family by the bedside at his residence on Metasville Rd.
The celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at Faith Community Church with Pastor John Belangia officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until the hour of service at Faith Commuity Church.
Mr. Watkins was born October 15, 1963 and the son of the late William P. Watkins, Jr. and the late Peggy Scott Watkins of Geenwood, SC. Bill spent most of his adult life in Cashiers, NC where he owned and operated Residential Appraisal Services starting in 1989 and then moving to Lincolnton, GA in 2019. He and his wife, Marla attended Faith Community Church.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend Marla H. Watkins; two sons Chad Mathis and wife, Jessica and Shahide Mathis and Cheyenne; three granddaughters, Katlyn and Krissy Connor and Bella Mathis; two grandsons, Keyshawn and Isaiah; one sister Cynthia W. Rice and husband, Bill; niece Katherine Wright and husband Bobby; sister-in-law Judy P. King and husband, Rev. James King along with their two sons, Jamie and Michael; brother-in-law, Tony Hampton and his family. Bill was also preceded in death by his and Marla's daughter, Joi M. Mathis and her sons and their grandsons, Keshawn Mathis and Isiah Mathis.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Regency Hospice, 2924 Professional Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907.