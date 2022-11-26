LINCOLNTON, Ga. — Mr. William P. "Bill" Watkins, III went to be with his Lord and Savior after a brief illness on Friday, November 25, 2022 with the family by the bedside at his residence on Metasville Rd.

The celebration of life service will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at Faith Community Church with Pastor John Belangia officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until the hour of service at Faith Commuity Church.