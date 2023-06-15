William Merritt Wanda Rinker Jun 15, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON, SC — William B. Merritt, 73, of Lexington, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Plans will be announced by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Welfare Architecture Most read stories Century plant starts blooming in Greenwood neighborhood Greenwood man facing murder, weapons charges Police chief: Shooting at Huntington Apartments under investigation Greenwood woman facing attempted murder, weapon charges Greenwood man facing weapon charges Partnership established between Thorne Ambulance Service and SRH Lander, Technical College System sign transfer agreement for state’s nursing students Dees awarded Sheffield Yard of the Month for June Lander exercise science program ranked McDowell receives Distinguished Service Award Congratulations to Next Level Lifestyles graduates Greenwood native continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea Candidates to participate in scholarship competition