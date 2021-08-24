CALHOUN FALLS — William Matthew 'Fuji' Lewis, 54, of Calhoun Falls, died peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Abbeville to Doris Jean Addison Lewis Hudson and the late Donald E. Lewis.
Mr. Lewis was a 1985 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a former employee of Whitlow Electric Company in Elberton for many years. Mr. Lewis loved his children and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Lewis; a grandson, Andrew Dove; three very special friends, Quail Partridge, Dennis Kimsey and Jimmy Williams.
Surviving Mr. Lewis are his children; Samantha Dove (Sam) of Greenwood, SC, Savannah Robison (Andrew) of Abbeville, SC, and William Lewis (Lauren Davenport) of Calhoun Falls, SC; his mother, Doris Jean Hudson of the home; two sisters, Donna McCurry (Benny) and Valerie McCurry (Bubba) both of Abbeville, SC; three grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth and Zoe Dove, all of Greenwood, SC.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, in Northside Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Latimer Cemetery.
The family are at their respective homes.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Lewis, may be sent to Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthew Dr., Saluda, SC 29138.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Lewis family.