NINETY SIX — William Loflin Garrison III, 73, resident of Millionare Road, Ninety Six, widower of Virginia Covington Garrison, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home.

Born October 22, 1949, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Mary Turner and William Loflin Garrison, Jr. He retired from Self Regional Medical Center and was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.

