A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 5:44 pm
William Loflin Garrison III
NINETY SIX — William Loflin Garrison III, 73, resident of Millionare Road, Ninety Six, widower of Virginia Covington Garrison, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home.
Born October 22, 1949, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Mary Turner and William Loflin Garrison, Jr. He retired from Self Regional Medical Center and was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.