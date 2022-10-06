William Lawrence Darragh, 89, resident of McCormick Highway, widower of Sadie Simmons Darragh, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 30, 1932, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late William John and Sarah May Darragh. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was an US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Mr. Darragh was owner and operator of Darragh Saw Mill and was a cattle farmer since 1945.
He was a lifelong member of Tranquil United Methodist Church, and a member of Greenwood Beef Producers Association.
Surviving are two daughters, Laurie (Kevin) Fallaw and Brenda Minor (Ken Saylors), all of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, Adam Minor of Knoxville, TN, Hamp Fallaw (Katherine), Evan Fallaw (Kristen) and Meagan Burnett (Hayes), all of Greenwood, Mary Grayson Darragh of Summerville, April Darragh and Jackson Darragh, both of Columbia; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margie Darragh of Greenwood and Louise Sweet of Sandy Springs, GA.
He was predeceased by a son, William Andrew "Andy" Darragh; two sisters, Betty Cline and Helen Brown; and a brother, John Hardy Darragh.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Tranquil United Methodist Church, with Rev. John Bolin officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2-3:30 Friday afternoon.
The family would like to thank Lillie Fiason, along with the staff of DaVita Dialysis of Abbeville for their faithful service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.