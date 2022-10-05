William Lawrence Darragh, 89, resident of McCormick Highway, widower of Sadie Simmons Darragh, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born October 30, 1932, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late William John and Sarah May Darragh. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was an US Air Force Korean War Veteran. Mr. Darragh was owner and operator of Darragh Saw Mill and was a cattle farmer since 1945.

