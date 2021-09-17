William Klugh Connor Jr.
PLUM BRANCH — William Klugh Connor Jr., 87, of Plum Branch, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at McCormick City Cemetery, with the Rev. John Paul Marr officiating.
Klugh was born in McCormick, South Carolina on Friday, December 1, 1933, to the late Ernestine Graves Connor and William Klugh Connor Sr. He graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Architecture Degree. As a cadet, he belonged to Company C-4 of the Pershing Rifles. Throughout his career as an architect, he was licensed to practice in numerous states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. He was a partner of the architecture firm Lawson, Connor, and Potter in Myrtle Beach, SC. He maintained his licensure all the way through earlier this year. He also briefly taught AutoCAD to architecture students at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA. Among his favorite hobbies was woodturning; he was a talented craftsman. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Colette Connor, and married to the late Joyce McCoy Connor for 62 years. He attended Troy ARP Church.
Survivors include a sister, Irma Joan Connor Hutto of Fort Mill, SC; a daughter, Carole Connor Bargelt (Scott) of Central, SC; and a grandson, William Mitchell “Mitch” Bargelt of Central, SC.
Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Troy ARP Church, 116 Greenwood St., Troy, SC 29848.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.