AUGUSTA, GA — Mr. William "June" Richardson was born March 16, 1936, to the late William Richardson Sr. and Rachel Moss. He departed this life November 10, 2020, in Augusta, GA.
Survivors include a daughter Darlene Riddick of Franklin, VA, nieces: Annette Webb, Melissa Robinson, Rev. Mary Elmore, Elizabeth (Clarence) Tillman and Sandie (Ralph) Jackson; nephews: Frederic Robinson, Cleave (Gaynelle) Robinson and Clarence (Anita) Robinson.
Private funeral services are Monday, November 16, 2020 at Pleasant Rock AME Church Cemetery Mount Carmel, SC, with Rev. Mary Elmore and Rev. J. Allen Aiken officiating. Mask and social distancing is required. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday 2-7 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkerfuneralhome@wctel.net. Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family.