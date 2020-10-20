CALHOUN FALLS — William Henry Elmore, 74, of 112 Florence Street, passed peacefully on October 18, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC. He was born on August 10, 1946, in Abbeville County to the late William Elmore and Louise Reed Elmore.
He was a member of Pleasant Rock AME Church in Mt. Carmel, SC, where he served as a faithful member until his declining health. He was retired from Mohawk Incorporated Textile Plant, after over forty years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Betty E. Lewis, and Sallie E. Lee.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Rev. Mary R. Elmore, daughters; Loletha Glover of Calhoun Falls, Frannetter (Mario) Minyard of Mauldin, SC, son, Kelvin Johnson of Greenwood, SC, grandchildren, Torrin and Gregory Campbell of Mauldin, SC, Tavion Jamison of Orangeburg, SC, and Keyonna Jackson of Abbeville, SC, sisters; Sarah Elmore of Calhoun Falls, SC, Amy Campbell of Anderson, SC, and Shannon Elmore of Calhoun Falls, SC, brothers; Ulysee Elmore and Iagle Elmore, both of Calhoun Falls, SC, sisters-in-law; Annette Webb and Melissa Robinson of Mt. Carmel SC, Elizabeth (Clarence) Tillman and Sandi (Ralph) Jackson of Abbeville, SC, brothers-in-laws; Cleave (Gaynelle) Robinson of Calhoun Falls, SC, Clarence (Anita) Robinson of Greenwood, SC, and Freddie Robinson of Mt. Carmel, SC, along with a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that mourn his passing.
Funeral service is noon October 22, 2020 at Pleasant Rock AME Church Cemetery, 1900 Fort Charlotte Road, Mt. Carmel, SC. Public viewing is Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the mortuary, from 2-6 pm. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.