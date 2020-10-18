William H. Elmore, 74, of 112 Florence Street, passed Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood SC. Arrangements are incomplete. The family is at the home and the home of brother-in-law, Cleave (Gaynelle) Robinson, 113 Hickory Street, Calhoun Falls. Professional Service by Abbeville-White Mortuary.