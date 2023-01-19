William Floyd Wilson Jr.
William Floyd Wilson Jr., 91, resident of Brookdale, husband of Betty W. Wilson, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Brookdale of Greenwood.
Born June 29, 1931, in Ninety Six, SC, he was the son of the late William Floyd Wilson, Sr. and Madge Compton Wilson. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and Limestone College. Mr. Wilson was an United States Army Veteran and retired from Capsugel.
He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, William Barrett ‘Barry” Wilson (Beverly) of Hodges; and two daughters, Gail Petrus (Ken) of Simpsonville and Carla Morrison (Randy) of Colorado; a three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Ross (Brandon) of New Hampshire, Ashley Smith (Lin) of Greenwood, Hunter Santiago of Colorado, and Stephen Petrus (Shannon) of Simpsonville; and five great-grandchildren, Jordan Petrus, Savannah Smith, Avery Petrus, Audrey Petrus, and Tyler Smith.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Jean Mason; and a grandson, Eric Petrus.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at Westside Baptist Church, with Rev. Kyle Richter and Rev. Hal Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be JB and Tommy Calliham, Stephen and Ken Petrus, Hunter Santiago, Rodney and Jason Looney, Lin Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bereans Sunday School Class, Shirley Agner, and Rufus and Christine Davis.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2-3 Saturday afternoon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 S. Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements.
