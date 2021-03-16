William Edward ’Bill’ Robinson Jr.
William Edward “Bill” Robinson Jr., 76, resident of Sagewood Road, widower of Virginia Elizabeth Young Robinson, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 12, 1944, in McCormick County, he was the son of the late William Edward, Sr. and Toncie McIlwain Robinson. He was a 1962 graduate of McCormick High School and was a graduate of Greenwood College of Commerce. Bill retired from Farm Credit (now Ag South) as Vice President of the Greenwood, Newberry area branch, later working as a realtor with McDill Real Estate. He also served over 20 years as a Greenwood County Soil and Water Commissioner.
A member and Ruling Elder of Troy Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, he was also a Life Member of Stonewall Masonic Lodge, #124, A.F.M., where he faithfully served three times as Worshipful Master and 26 years as Secretary. He served the 11th Masonic District as its District Deputy for a 2 year term and was a devoted member of the Masonic Craft for over 53 1/2 years.
Surviving are a son, Andy and wife Dru Robinson of Greenwood; two daughters, Elizabeth and husband Jason Wise and Susan and husband Billy Lybrand, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Sara and husband Curtis Walker of Greenwood, and Carolyn Greenway of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandchildren, Lauren McKenzie Robinson, Peyton Harrison Wise, Addison Elizabeth Lybrand and Emerson Grace Lybrand.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. John Paul Marr officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider making them to either Troy ARP Church, P.O. Box 115, Troy, SC 29848, or to Tom Lowe, Sec., Stonewall Masonic Lodge, No. 124, A.F.M., 233 Moss Avenue, McCormick, SC 29835.
They family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Emerald Gardens for their love and care during Virginia and Bill’s stay.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Robinson family with arrangements.